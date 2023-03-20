Royal Bank of Canada Raises Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target to C$41.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PWCDF. CIBC lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.50 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

Power Co. of Canada stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $31.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.12.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

