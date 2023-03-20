Investec Lowers RIT Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:RITPF) to Sell

Investec lowered shares of RIT Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:RITPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

RIT Capital Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:RITPF opened at C$23.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$24.08. RIT Capital Partners has a 12-month low of C$22.51 and a 12-month high of C$29.10.

RIT Capital Partners Company Profile

RIT Capital Partners plc is an investment trust listed on the London Stock Exchange with net assets of some ?1.9 billion. It is chaired by Lord Rothschild, whose family interests retain a significant holding. For 2011 it won the Best Large Trust award from the Investment Trust Journal, for its outstanding performance.

