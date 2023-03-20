Investec Lowers RIT Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:RITPF) to Sell

Investec lowered shares of RIT Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:RITPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
RIT Capital Partners Trading Up 0.9 %
OTCMKTS:RITPF opened at C$23.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$24.08. RIT Capital Partners has a 12-month low of C$22.51 and a 12-month high of C$29.10.
RIT Capital Partners Company Profile
