Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Savaria in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Savaria from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday.

Savaria Stock Performance

SISXF opened at $12.25 on Friday. Savaria has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $14.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.88.

About Savaria

Savaria Corp. engages in the provision of accessibility solutions for the physically challenged individuals. Its products include home and commercial elevators; wheelchair lifts; stairlifts; and Others. It operates through the following segments: Accessibility, Patient Handling, and Adapted Vehicles.

