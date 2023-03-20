Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Desjardins from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SISXF. Scotiabank raised their price target on Savaria from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Savaria in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get Savaria alerts:

Savaria Price Performance

SISXF stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. Savaria has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $14.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corp. engages in the provision of accessibility solutions for the physically challenged individuals. Its products include home and commercial elevators; wheelchair lifts; stairlifts; and Others. It operates through the following segments: Accessibility, Patient Handling, and Adapted Vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.