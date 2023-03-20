Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Given New C$98.00 Price Target at CIBC

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$104.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$122.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$117.11.
Premium Brands Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$91.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.53. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$77.36 and a 52 week high of C$110.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$94.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$88.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96.
Premium Brands Increases Dividend
About Premium Brands
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.
