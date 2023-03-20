Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Given New C$98.00 Price Target at CIBC

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$104.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$122.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$117.11.

Premium Brands Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$91.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.53. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$77.36 and a 52 week high of C$110.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$94.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$88.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Premium Brands Increases Dividend

About Premium Brands

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

