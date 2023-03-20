Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Upgraded to Underperform by CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Top Glove Co. Bhd. Stock Up 16.9 %
Shares of Top Glove Co. Bhd. stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69.
Top Glove Co. Bhd. Company Profile
