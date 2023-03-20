Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Upgraded to Underperform by CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Top Glove Co. Bhd. Stock Up 16.9 %

Shares of Top Glove Co. Bhd. stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69.

Top Glove Co. Bhd. Company Profile

Top Glove Corporation Bhd. engages in the investment holding and provision of management services in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate and synthetic latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

