National Bankshares Cuts Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target to C$18.50

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SIS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Savaria and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.50.

Savaria stock opened at C$15.65 on Friday. Savaria has a 52 week low of C$12.02 and a 52 week high of C$18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

