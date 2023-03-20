Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Petrus Resources Stock Down 4.9 %

Petrus Resources stock opened at C$1.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.29. Petrus Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.51 and a 12-month high of C$3.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$216.90 million, a PE ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 3.18.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

