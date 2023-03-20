Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Petrus Resources Stock Down 4.9 %
Petrus Resources stock opened at C$1.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.29. Petrus Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.51 and a 12-month high of C$3.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$216.90 million, a PE ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 3.18.
About Petrus Resources
