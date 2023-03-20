Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$41.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on POW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$39.57.

Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$33.71 on Friday. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of C$29.76 and a twelve month high of C$39.71. The firm has a market cap of C$20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a current ratio of 123.81.

Power Co. of Canada Increases Dividend

About Power Co. of Canada

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. This is a boost from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.35%.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

