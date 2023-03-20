Scotiabank Raises Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$114.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$112.00 to C$114.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$104.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$122.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$117.11.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Premium Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$91.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$77.36 and a 1 year high of C$110.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.53, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$94.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$88.58.

Premium Brands Increases Dividend

Premium Brands Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

(Get Rating)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.