TeraGo (TSE:TGO) PT Lowered to C$5.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

TeraGo (TSE:TGOGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TeraGo stock opened at C$3.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57, a P/E/G ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.11. TeraGo has a 1-year low of C$1.95 and a 1-year high of C$6.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.25.

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

