Analyzing First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) & Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST)

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) and Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First of Long Island and Limestone Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First of Long Island $146.63 million 2.21 $46.93 million $2.05 7.01 Limestone Bancorp $66.69 million 2.33 $18.34 million $2.40 9.75

First of Long Island has higher revenue and earnings than Limestone Bancorp. First of Long Island is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Limestone Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

First of Long Island has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limestone Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for First of Long Island and Limestone Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First of Long Island 0 1 0 0 2.00 Limestone Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

First of Long Island presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.17%. Limestone Bancorp has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.71%. Given First of Long Island’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe First of Long Island is more favorable than Limestone Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares First of Long Island and Limestone Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First of Long Island 32.01% 12.60% 1.10% Limestone Bancorp 27.50% 14.61% 1.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.0% of First of Long Island shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of Limestone Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of First of Long Island shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Limestone Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First of Long Island pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Limestone Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. First of Long Island pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Limestone Bancorp pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First of Long Island has raised its dividend for 26 consecutive years. First of Long Island is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Limestone Bancorp beats First of Long Island on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Consumer, Agricultural, and Other. The company was founded by Maria L. Bouvette in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

