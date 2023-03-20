Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives $94.61 Average PT from Analysts

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.59.

FND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Floor & Decor Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE FND opened at $91.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.28 and its 200-day moving average is $79.68. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $104.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.99%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $159,423.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Floor & Decor

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 47.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

