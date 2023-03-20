Tenon Medical (TNON) and Its Peers Head to Head Survey

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) is one of 228 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Tenon Medical to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tenon Medical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenon Medical -2,737.63% -653.61% -147.49% Tenon Medical Competitors -1,304.10% -152.41% -26.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tenon Medical and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tenon Medical Competitors 992 3591 7792 180 2.57

Earnings and Valuation

Tenon Medical currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 180.37%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 28.20%. Given Tenon Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tenon Medical is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Tenon Medical and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tenon Medical $690,000.00 -$18.92 million -0.53 Tenon Medical Competitors $1.13 billion $57.96 million -2.69

Tenon Medical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Tenon Medical. Tenon Medical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.6% of Tenon Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Tenon Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tenon Medical peers beat Tenon Medical on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Tenon Medical

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Los Gatos, California.

