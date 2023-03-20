Reviewing Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) & Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF)

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) and Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.2% of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Scentre Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and Scentre Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield N/A N/A N/A $11.15 5.00 Scentre Group N/A N/A N/A $0.26 7.36

Profitability

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scentre Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and Scentre Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield N/A N/A N/A Scentre Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and Scentre Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield 2 2 2 0 2.00 Scentre Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield presently has a consensus price target of $54.33, suggesting a potential downside of 2.48%. Given Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is more favorable than Scentre Group.

Dividends

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield pays an annual dividend of $8.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.0%. Scentre Group pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield pays out 79.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Scentre Group pays out 75.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at 58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. Its centres welcome 1.2 billion visits per year. Present on two continents and in 12 countries, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE provides a unique platform for retailers and brand events and offers an exceptional and constantly renewed experience for customers. With the support of its 3,400 professionals and an unparalleled track-record and know-how, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE is ideally positioned to generate superior value and develop world-class projects. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE distinguishes itself by its Better Places 2030 agenda, that sets its ambition to create better places that respect the highest environmental standards and contribute to better cities. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE stapled shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris (Euronext ticker: URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from an A- rating from Standard & Poor's and from a Baa1 rating from Moody's.

About Scentre Group

Scentre Group engages in the business of ownership, management, leasing, and development of Westfield destinations in Australia and New Zealand. It operates under the Property Investments, and Property Management and Construction segments. The Property Investment segment includes net property income from shopping centers. The Property Management and Construction segment focuses on the external fee income from third parties, primarily property management and development fees, and associated business expenses. The company was founded in July 1959 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

