Head-To-Head Review: Ascent Solar Technologies (ASTI) vs. Its Competitors

Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI – Get Rating) is one of 163 publicly-traded companies in the "Semiconductors & related devices" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Ascent Solar Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ascent Solar Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Ascent Solar Technologies Competitors 1829 8193 16769 601 2.59

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 21.89%. Given Ascent Solar Technologies’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ascent Solar Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies -1,615.29% -975.92% -162.67% Ascent Solar Technologies Competitors -84.76% -23.02% -2.65%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $1.22 million -$19.75 million -0.66 Ascent Solar Technologies Competitors $5.97 billion $858.68 million -12.65

Ascent Solar Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies. Ascent Solar Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.62, suggesting that their average stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.2% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ascent Solar Technologies competitors beat Ascent Solar Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of solar technology and power solutions for remote locations and extreme environments. It integrates photovoltaic (PV) modules into a variety of applications such as aerospace, defense, transportation, and electronic products. The company was founded by Mohan S. Misra and Joseph H. Armstrong on October 18, 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, CO.

