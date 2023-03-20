Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Kaman Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KAMN opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $599.84 million, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average is $25.09. Kaman has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Get Kaman alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaman

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,306,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,498,000 after acquiring an additional 46,650 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kaman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $724,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Kaman by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kaman by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 140,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Kaman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.