Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

Advanced Emissions Solutions Trading Down 8.1 %

NASDAQ:ADES opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $6.70.

Insider Activity at Advanced Emissions Solutions

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Emissions Solutions

In related news, Director Richard Campbell-Breeden acquired 52,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $210,968.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,968. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jeremy Blank sold 154,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $617,172.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 477,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,292. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Campbell-Breeden purchased 52,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $210,968.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,742 shares in the company, valued at $210,968. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 30.8% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 24.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 99.1% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 38.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

(Get Rating)

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.