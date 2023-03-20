Brokerages Set Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Price Target at $11.17

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

ESPR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig sold 5,441 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $27,531.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,763.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig sold 5,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $27,531.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,815 shares in the company, valued at $985,763.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Warren sold 5,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $25,704.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,069 shares of company stock valued at $105,990. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 71.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $49,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESPR stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $118.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.25.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. Esperion Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.77) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

