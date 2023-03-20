Brokerages Set Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Price Target at $11.17

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.17.
ESPR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday.
Insider Buying and Selling at Esperion Therapeutics
In other news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig sold 5,441 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $27,531.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,763.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig sold 5,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $27,531.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,815 shares in the company, valued at $985,763.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Warren sold 5,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $25,704.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,069 shares of company stock valued at $105,990. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics
Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance
ESPR stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $118.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.25.
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. Esperion Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.77) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.
About Esperion Therapeutics
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.