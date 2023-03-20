Prenetics Global (PRE) vs. Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) is one of 729 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Prenetics Global to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.0% of Prenetics Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Prenetics Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prenetics Global and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Prenetics Global $275.76 million -$3.31 million -0.15 Prenetics Global Competitors $1.72 billion -$9.62 million 23.36

Analyst Recommendations

Prenetics Global’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Prenetics Global. Prenetics Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings for Prenetics Global and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prenetics Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 Prenetics Global Competitors 116 592 888 15 2.50

Prenetics Global presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 780.84%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 52.48%. Given Prenetics Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Prenetics Global is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Prenetics Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prenetics Global -69.07% -0.09% -0.05% Prenetics Global Competitors -1.54% -69.29% 1.88%

Volatility and Risk

Prenetics Global has a beta of -0.59, indicating that its stock price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prenetics Global’s competitors have a beta of 0.05, indicating that their average stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Prenetics Global competitors beat Prenetics Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Prenetics Global Company Profile

Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test. The company's products also comprise ColoClear, a non-invasive FIT-DNA colorectal cancer screening test; Circle SnapShot, an off-the-shelf at-home blood test; Circle Medical, a diagnostic testing product; and Circle One and F1x/Fem. Prenetics Global Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

