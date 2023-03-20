Reviewing Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) and Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) and Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vestas Wind Systems A/S and Unicharm’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vestas Wind Systems A/S $15.27 billion 1.78 -$1.66 billion ($0.55) -16.33 Unicharm $7.12 billion 3.49 $661.98 million $0.19 42.16

Unicharm has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vestas Wind Systems A/S. Vestas Wind Systems A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unicharm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.1% of Vestas Wind Systems A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vestas Wind Systems A/S and Unicharm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vestas Wind Systems A/S -11.14% -26.25% -4.86% Unicharm 7.86% 9.81% 6.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and Unicharm, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vestas Wind Systems A/S 2 3 4 0 2.22 Unicharm 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unicharm has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Vestas Wind Systems A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Unicharm pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Vestas Wind Systems A/S pays out -1.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Unicharm pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Unicharm beats Vestas Wind Systems A/S on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment contains sale of onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, and development sites. The Service segment offers service contracts, spare parts, and related activities. The company was founded by Smith Hansen and Peder Hansen in 1945 and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Others. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products, which include the brands moony, Natural moony, MamyPoko, Center-in, Kiyora, Sofy, Lifree, Charm Nap, and Silcot. The Pet Care segment deals with the production of pet food and pet toiletries, which include the brands Aiken Genki, Neko Genki, Gin no Spoon, Deo-Sheet, Deo-Manner-Wear, Deo-Sand, and Deo-Toilet. The Others segment manages commercial products that used in nonwoven fabric. It also offers industrial and food packaging materials. The company was founded by Keiichiro Takahara on February 10, 1961 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

