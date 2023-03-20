Gogoro (GGR) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) is one of 66 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Gogoro to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.3% of Gogoro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Gogoro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Gogoro and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogoro 1 0 1 0 2.00 Gogoro Competitors 844 2215 3040 137 2.40

Earnings & Valuation

Gogoro currently has a consensus price target of $5.77, suggesting a potential upside of 65.23%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 45.04%. Given Gogoro’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Gogoro is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Gogoro and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gogoro $382.83 million -$98.91 million -7.76 Gogoro Competitors $46.60 billion $2.45 billion 12.58

Gogoro’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Gogoro. Gogoro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Gogoro and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogoro -25.84% -35.10% -11.87% Gogoro Competitors -4,075.04% -24.78% -11.83%

Summary

Gogoro rivals beat Gogoro on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc. manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone. It also operates battery swapping infrastructure network for electric vehicles that can be deployed across the cities to provide portable power through battery vending machines. Gogoro Inc. has a strategic partnership with Foxconn Electronics Inc. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Taoyuan City, Taiwan.

