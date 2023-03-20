Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Critical Review

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Horace Mann Educators and Hippo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horace Mann Educators 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hippo 0 1 3 0 2.75

Horace Mann Educators currently has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.46%. Hippo has a consensus target price of $33.88, indicating a potential upside of 127.81%. Given Hippo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hippo is more favorable than Horace Mann Educators.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horace Mann Educators $1.34 billion 0.99 -$2.60 million ($0.07) -466.14 Hippo $119.70 million 2.90 -$333.40 million ($14.65) -1.02

This table compares Horace Mann Educators and Hippo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Horace Mann Educators has higher revenue and earnings than Hippo. Horace Mann Educators is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hippo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Horace Mann Educators has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hippo has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Horace Mann Educators and Hippo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horace Mann Educators -0.19% 4.15% 0.37% Hippo -278.53% -39.58% -17.00%

About Horace Mann Educators

(Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products. The Supplemental segment focuses on heart, cancer, accident, and limited short-term supplemental disability coverage. The Retirement segment consists of tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities. The Life segment offers life insurance. The Corporate and Other segment includes interest expense on debt, the impact of realized investment gains and losses and certain public company expenses. The company was founded by Carrol Hall and Leslie Nimmo in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, IL.

About Hippo

(Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc. provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents. It provides care and protection for homeowners, as well as operates an integrated home protection platform. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.