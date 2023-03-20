CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) vs. FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Head to Head Comparison

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) and CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

FONAR has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONMED has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FONAR and CONMED’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FONAR $97.59 million 1.08 $12.44 million N/A N/A CONMED $1.05 billion 2.63 -$80.58 million ($2.84) -31.77

Analyst Ratings

FONAR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CONMED.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FONAR and CONMED, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FONAR 0 0 0 0 N/A CONMED 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares FONAR and CONMED’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FONAR 9.10% 6.98% 5.17% CONMED -7.71% 11.39% 3.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.9% of FONAR shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of FONAR shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of CONMED shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FONAR beats CONMED on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FONAR

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI. The Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segment offers management, administrative, billing and collection services, office space, equipment, repair, maintenance service and clerical, and non-medical personnel to medical providers through its subsidiary, Health Management Corp. of America. The company was founded by Raymond V. Damadian on July 17, 1978 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology. The company was founded by Eugene R. Corasanti in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, FL.

