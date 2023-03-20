HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ ACIU opened at $2.22 on Friday. AC Immune has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $4.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.59.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in AC Immune by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 729,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 78,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 191.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 720.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 52,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

