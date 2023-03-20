HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company.
NASDAQ ACIU opened at $2.22 on Friday. AC Immune has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $4.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.59.
AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.
