Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ (ACXP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACXP opened at $3.14 on Friday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of -0.92.

Institutional Trading of Acurx Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $3,198,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 365.5% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

