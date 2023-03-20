JMP Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2023

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACETGet Rating) in a report released on Friday. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACET. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.50.

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

Shares of ACET opened at $7.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $21.87.

Insider Transactions at Adicet Bio

In related news, CTO Don Healey sold 4,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $34,314.81. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,919.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adicet Bio

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Adicet Bio by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 109,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Adicet Bio by 9,188.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 46,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,195,000.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.