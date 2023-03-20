JMP Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACET. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.50.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

Shares of ACET opened at $7.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $21.87.

Insider Transactions at Adicet Bio

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adicet Bio

In related news, CTO Don Healey sold 4,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $34,314.81. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,919.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Adicet Bio by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 109,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Adicet Bio by 9,188.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 46,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,195,000.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.