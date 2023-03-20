Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences Stock Performance

Achieve Life Sciences stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61. Achieve Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. The company has a market cap of $77.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.44.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Achieve Life Sciences

About Achieve Life Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHV. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 437.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

