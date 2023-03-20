Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Achieve Life Sciences stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61. Achieve Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. The company has a market cap of $77.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.44.
Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
