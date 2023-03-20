Head to Head Comparison: GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) vs. Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) and Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Valens Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLOBALFOUNDRIES 17.86% 17.08% 9.17% Valens Semiconductor -30.50% -13.27% -11.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.1% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of Valens Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 58.9% of Valens Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLOBALFOUNDRIES 0 1 11 0 2.92 Valens Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Valens Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has a consensus price target of $79.86, indicating a potential upside of 20.16%. Valens Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 147.68%. Given Valens Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Valens Semiconductor is more favorable than GLOBALFOUNDRIES.

Volatility & Risk

GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valens Semiconductor has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Valens Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GLOBALFOUNDRIES $8.11 billion 4.36 $1.45 billion $2.63 25.27 Valens Semiconductor $90.71 million 3.52 -$27.67 million ($0.27) -11.96

GLOBALFOUNDRIES has higher revenue and earnings than Valens Semiconductor. Valens Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GLOBALFOUNDRIES, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GLOBALFOUNDRIES beats Valens Semiconductor on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

(Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Malta, New York.

About Valens Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable. The company offers audio-video solutions for the enterprise, education, digital signage, medical and residential, and industrial markets; and automotive solutions, which provide chipsets that support advanced driver-assistance systems, automated driving systems, infotainment, telecommunications, and basic connectivity. It serves customers through distributors and representatives in Israel, China, Hong Kong, the United States, Mexico, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.