The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) & Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Head to Head Contrast

The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) and Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for The9 and Nutex Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The9 0 0 0 0 N/A Nutex Health 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nutex Health has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 181.69%. Given Nutex Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nutex Health is more favorable than The9.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The9 N/A N/A N/A Nutex Health -323.43% -27.74% -13.59%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares The9 and Nutex Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

The9 has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutex Health has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.8% of The9 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Nutex Health shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of The9 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.8% of Nutex Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The9 and Nutex Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The9 $21.32 million 1.01 -$64.53 million N/A N/A Nutex Health $219.29 million 3.16 -$424.78 million ($1.05) -1.01

The9 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nutex Health.

Summary

The9 beats Nutex Health on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The9

The9 Ltd. is engaged in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health, Inc. operates as technology-enabled healthcare services. It has two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

