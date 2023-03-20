Comparing GoGreen Investments (NYSE:GOGN) & Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF)

GoGreen Investments (NYSE:GOGN – Get Rating) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

GoGreen Investments has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GoGreen Investments and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoGreen Investments N/A N/A -$1.27 million N/A N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance $219.54 million N/A $105.48 million $1.63 7.37

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than GoGreen Investments.

65.2% of GoGreen Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of GoGreen Investments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GoGreen Investments and Bain Capital Specialty Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoGreen Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance 1 1 0 0 1.50

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 6.16%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than GoGreen Investments.

Profitability

This table compares GoGreen Investments and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoGreen Investments N/A N/A -0.45% Bain Capital Specialty Finance 47.19% 9.27% 4.17%

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats GoGreen Investments on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoGreen Investments

GoGreen Investments Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the power generation, industrial, transportation, or other industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance is a business development company. They structure, monitor, and manage each of their portfolio companies’ investments. They provide services in private equity, credit, public equity, venture capital, and real estate.

