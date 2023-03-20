Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE) versus Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Financial Analysis

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Rating) and Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bowlero has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Allied Gaming & Entertainment and Bowlero, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Gaming & Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Bowlero 0 0 5 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Bowlero has a consensus price target of $19.38, suggesting a potential upside of 28.40%. Given Bowlero’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bowlero is more favorable than Allied Gaming & Entertainment.

This table compares Allied Gaming & Entertainment and Bowlero’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Gaming & Entertainment $4.96 million 9.38 $62.87 million ($0.40) -2.98 Bowlero $911.71 million 2.74 -$29.93 million ($0.33) -45.73

Allied Gaming & Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bowlero. Bowlero is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allied Gaming & Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of Bowlero shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.9% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.7% of Bowlero shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Gaming & Entertainment and Bowlero’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Gaming & Entertainment -217.60% -13.49% -12.60% Bowlero -4.19% -288.06% 5.67%

Summary

Bowlero beats Allied Gaming & Entertainment on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. The Poker, Gaming & Entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, and online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT). The E-Sports segment provides multiplayer video game competitions through Allied Esports. The company was founded on May 9, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

