Head to Head Contrast: CI&T (CINT) & The Competition

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare CI&T to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CI&T and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get CI&T alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 1 1 0 2.50 CI&T Competitors 220 1433 2549 83 2.58

CI&T presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 114.95%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 33.88%. Given CI&T’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CI&T is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $423.72 million $24.39 million 29.72 CI&T Competitors $2.13 billion $184.44 million 20.80

This table compares CI&T and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CI&T’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CI&T. CI&T is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.4% of CI&T shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CI&T and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T 5.74% 18.51% 8.21% CI&T Competitors -15.52% -7.77% 0.04%

Volatility & Risk

CI&T has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI&T’s competitors have a beta of 2.48, suggesting that their average stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CI&T competitors beat CI&T on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About CI&T

(Get Rating)

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.