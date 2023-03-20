Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) vs. The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Financial Comparison

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) and The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Nutex Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of The9 shares are held by institutional investors. 44.8% of Nutex Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of The9 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Nutex Health has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The9 has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutex Health 0 0 2 0 3.00 The9 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nutex Health and The9, as provided by MarketBeat.

Nutex Health currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 181.69%. Given Nutex Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nutex Health is more favorable than The9.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nutex Health and The9’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutex Health $219.29 million 3.16 -$424.78 million ($1.05) -1.01 The9 $21.32 million 1.01 -$64.53 million N/A N/A

The9 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nutex Health.

Profitability

This table compares Nutex Health and The9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutex Health -323.43% -27.74% -13.59% The9 N/A N/A N/A

Summary

The9 beats Nutex Health on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health, Inc. operates as technology-enabled healthcare services. It has two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About The9

The9 Ltd. is engaged in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

