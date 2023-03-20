Brokerages Set DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Target Price at $28.93

Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.93.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DISH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DISH Network in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on DISH Network from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th.

DISH Network Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ DISH opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.84. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $33.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Defranco acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 504,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,504.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $22,877,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 3,175.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network



DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.



