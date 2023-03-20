Comparing UiPath (NYSE:PATH) and WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI)

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) and WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.4% of UiPath shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of WiMi Hologram Cloud shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of UiPath shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.6% of WiMi Hologram Cloud shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UiPath and WiMi Hologram Cloud’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UiPath $1.06 billion 8.90 -$525.59 million ($0.60) -28.42 WiMi Hologram Cloud $851.86 million 0.10 -$37.01 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

WiMi Hologram Cloud has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UiPath.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for UiPath and WiMi Hologram Cloud, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UiPath 0 8 7 0 2.47 WiMi Hologram Cloud 0 0 0 0 N/A

UiPath currently has a consensus target price of $19.19, indicating a potential upside of 12.58%. Given UiPath’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UiPath is more favorable than WiMi Hologram Cloud.

Profitability

This table compares UiPath and WiMi Hologram Cloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UiPath -31.02% -15.49% -11.75% WiMi Hologram Cloud N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

UiPath has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WiMi Hologram Cloud has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WiMi Hologram Cloud beats UiPath on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc. provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform combines artificial intelligence with desktop recording, back-end mining of both human activity and system logs, and intuitive visualization tools, which enables users to discover, analyze, and identify processes to automate in a centralized portal; offers low-code development environments that allows users in an organization to create attended and unattended automations without any prior knowledge of coding; deploys robots in highly immersive attended experiences or in standalone, unattended modes behind the scenes, and can leverage native connectors built for commonly used line-of-business applications; offers centralized tools designed to manage, test, and deploy automations and ML models across the enterprise; allows customers to manage long running processes that orchestrate work between robots and humans; and enable users to track, measure, and forecast the performance of automation in their enterprise and help businesses ensure compliance with business standards. In addition, the company provides maintenance and support for its software, as well as professional services, such as training and implementation services to facilitate the adoption of its platform. It serves banking, healthcare, financial services, and government entities. UiPath Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc. offers augmented reality based holographic services and products. It operates through the following segments: AR Advertising services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Business. The AR Advertising services segment uses holographic materials which are integrated into advertisement on the online media platforms or offline display. The AR Entertainment segment mainly include three sub categories: SDK payment channel services, software development and mobile games operations and technology developments. The Semiconductor segment includes sale of products and sale of software. The company was founded in May 2015 and is headquartered in Chaoyang, China.

