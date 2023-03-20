Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Receives $20.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.29.

Several analysts have commented on INFY shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Schubert & Co grew its position in Infosys by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Infosys by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Infosys by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of INFY opened at $16.89 on Friday. Infosys has a one year low of $16.39 and a one year high of $25.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

