Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Receives $14.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on HA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,496.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 147.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 70.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

HA opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $21.71.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.22. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. It operates through the Domestic and Pacific geographic segments. The company was founded in January 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

