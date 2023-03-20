Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Receives $23.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Green Thumb Industries from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Green Thumb Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Green Thumb Industries Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GTBIF opened at $8.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 204.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21. Green Thumb Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.51.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

