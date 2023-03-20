Analysts Set Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Target Price at $47.70

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.70.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVH. Cowen lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:EVH opened at $30.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -154.04 and a beta of 1.56. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $382.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evolent Health will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 73,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,544,601.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 878,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,223,031.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 73,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,544,601.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 878,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,223,031.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $3,847,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,914,235.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 384,284 shares of company stock worth $12,488,955 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolent Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,270,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,462,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,264 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,509,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,092 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,743,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,655,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,004,000 after purchasing an additional 793,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.