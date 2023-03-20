Brokerages Set Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) PT at $118.70

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.70.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHK shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 13.4% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CHK opened at $72.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.86%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

