AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives $2,652.76 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,652.76.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,872 shares of company stock worth $94,603,027. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

AutoZone Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,316,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,775,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in AutoZone by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,365.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,452.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,388.31. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $22.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 127.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

