General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Receives $267.15 Average Target Price from Analysts

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $267.15.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE GD opened at $218.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.89. The stock has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $207.42 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 21,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,442 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $607,393,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 103.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,005,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,118 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after acquiring an additional 952,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

