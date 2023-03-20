Analysts Set ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Target Price at $987.86

Shares of ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $987.86.

ASOMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,072 ($13.07) to GBX 1,180 ($14.38) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC raised shares of ASOS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,170 ($14.26) to GBX 1,000 ($12.19) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ASOS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of ASOMY stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.