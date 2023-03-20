The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives $78.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.78.

DSGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $77.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.12. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $56.19 and a 12-month high of $79.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 6,573.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc provides on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

Further Reading

