Analysts Set Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) PT at $81.00

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $80.04 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $87.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.65.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $58,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,956.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $58,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,956.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $70,868.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,230.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 256.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

