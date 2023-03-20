Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives $97.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workiva news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $1,353,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,612,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 8,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $727,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,843.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $1,353,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,399 shares in the company, valued at $7,612,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,249 shares of company stock worth $4,924,271 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workiva

Workiva Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Workiva by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Workiva by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Workiva by 3.5% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WK opened at $95.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -55.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31. Workiva has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $124.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.57.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.22 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 1,024.28% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

Featured Articles

