Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives $166.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DLTR opened at $137.15 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $124.76 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,059,000 after buying an additional 2,145,910 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,045,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 267.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 69.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,377,000 after purchasing an additional 747,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.