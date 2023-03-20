Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

ZVRA opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.93. Zevra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The firm has a market cap of $165.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.15.

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zevra Therapeutics news, CEO Richard W. Pascoe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 29,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,886.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard W. Pascoe purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,886.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew R. Plooster purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,500 shares in the company, valued at $77,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $109,547. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.