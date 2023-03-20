Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Receives $34.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.08.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

APAM opened at $29.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.83. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $40.68.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 96.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.19%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 75.09%.

In related news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 9,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $353,516.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,160.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

